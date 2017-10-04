Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The distraught dad of a young man who went missing after a night out with friends has made a desperate appeal for help to find him.

Caspar Blackburn, who is an assistant manager at Carpertright in Macclesfield, was last seen at the Slug and Lettuce in Sale in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was sat on a bench outside the venue with friends, but did not go back inside with the group and has not been seen since.

The 22-year-old, from Sale, failed to return home and didn’t turn up to his job at Lyme Green Retail Park. Caspar, who has been described as a car enthusiast, has not returned to collect his Nissan 350Z he left outside his friend’s house before going out.

Friends have said this is strange behaviour for Caspar, who would never leave his car anywhere.

Robert Blackburn, Caspar’s dad, has directly appealed to his son to return home saying “nobody is going to be angry”. Robert, 52, from Sale, said: “Everyone is distraught. It is for not knowing, nobody has heard anything at all from Facebook, Twitter or his phone.

“It is totally out of character. He is the assistant manager of Carpetright, a job where he has never missed a day of work. He is a car enthusiast. He has modified his car and is always tinkering with it.

“According to his friends, it is totally out of character to leave his car behind. Please come home as soon as possible. Everyone is really worried about you. Nobody is going to be angry with him at all, he will get a big hug when he comes home.”

Best friend Billy said: “He was on the benches outside and his friends went inside. He didn’t say anything, he just disappeared. There was no communication – his phone is off.”

Caspar is 5ft 8in tall and has short ginger hair. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

Det Insp Carl Gibert said: “Casper has not been seen now since Sunday and this is completely out of character for him.

“His family are extremely worried about him and I would urge you to get in touch with police if you see Casper or know where he is.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference MP/17/ 0110152 , or call the independent charity Crimestoppers , anonymously, on 0800 555 111.