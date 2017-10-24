Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves tricked a pensioner before stealing bank cards from their bag.

The elderly victim was targeted while they were in the Queensway car park, near Morrisons supermarket, in Poynton.

A couple - a man and a woman - had opened up a map and asked for directions to Manchester before reaching into the victim’s bag while they were distracted.

Police were called at around midday on Wednesday, October 18 to a reports of a distraction theft.

The elderly victim was distracted by a male and female with Eastern European accents.

Police urge residents to be vigilant and make any elderly friends or relatives aware of the theft.

Lisa Furmanek, PCSO for Macclesfield LPU North & Poynton, said: “Please always cover your PIN number when making any transactions at supermarkets or ATMs.

“Always know where your cash and cards are and keep them close to your person in a zipped bag or pocket.

“If you witness anyone acting suspiciously please call 101 or 999 if you believe that a crime is happening or about to happen.”