An appeal is underway to make a dream come true for a dad with cancer and send him to Disneyland with his children.

Joel Green, 32, has colon cancer which has spread to his lungs and liver.

The dad-of-two first became sick in November when he developed severe back pain. He underwent tests and was told it was colon cancer just two weeks ago.

He’s having chemotherapy to shrink the tumours and is upset because the treatment means he can’t see his children Travis, three, and Poppy, six, as much as he likes.

But friends and family have launched an appeal to boost his spirits. It aims to raise £4,000 to send Joel and his children to Euro Disney Paris – something he’s always dreamed of.

Joel, of Barracks Square, Macclesfield, said: “Chemo completely drains you of energy. Not being able to see the kids has been the worst thing and taking them to Disneyland would mean everything.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and it would be amazing to make those memories. I’d remember it forever and so would they.

“It’s really humbling what everyone is doing for me. The messages of support really help.”

His daughter Poppy lives in Buxton with her mum and Travis lives in Macclesfield with his mum, Joel’s ex-partner Maxie Remblance, 28, who set up the appeal.

She said: “Travis understands daddy’s poorly and has medicine to make him better. He’s giving him lots of cuddles.

“It would be a dream come true for Joel. His children mean more to him than anything.”

Joel is an estate agent at Michael Hart and Company in Bollington and worked in The Lord Byron and Chicago Rock in Macclesfield.

He is undergoing five-day chemotherapy sessions at The Christie with two week breaks at home.

He has been staying with parents Stephen and Anthea on Arlington Drive.

Lisa Flynn, a family friend, said: “Joel has been told the treatment will only shrink the cancer but we’re keeping our fingers crossed he proves them wrong.

“All he wants is to see the look on Travis and Poppy’s faces when they arrive at Disney. Let’s come together as a community and help this amazing man make fantastic memories with his babies.”

Go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/maxie-remblance to donate or see the appeal on Facebook.