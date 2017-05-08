Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dinosaurs are poised to invade as gardeners create a jungle of prehistoric plants and trees.

The Jurassic garden is being created at Christ Church for the first Macclesfield Garden Festival, which launches this month.

Ancient plants such as magnolia trees and monkey puzzle trees, which have survived from the time of the dinosaurs, will be on display.

And adventurers brave enough to wander around the prehistoric habitat will encounter huge dinosaurs lurking among the shrubs.

The dinosaurs – which will reach up to eight feet tall – are being created by children at six Macclesfield schools using the festival’s theme ‘reuse and recycle’. The schools involved are Prestbury, Whirley, Nether Alderley and Gawsworth primary schools and Kings School.

Palaeontologist Stu Pond, from Sutton, will be at the garden to answer questions about dinosaurs and the Jurassic age.

Jon Tilley, a garden designer who is organising the festival, said: “I had some ancient plants and thought it would be good to do a Jurassic garden and put it out to the schools to come up with some realistic-looking dinosaurs.

“It will be like a mini Jurassic Park in Macclesfield for the weekend.

“It’s a great learning experience for the children, who will use recycled materials to make the dinosaurs and learn about the ancient plants which we will have on display, like gingko biloba and ferns.

“The plants are from a time in history before flying pollinators like bees. Beetles used to climb up the stems and trunks and eat through the petals of the flower and pollinate them that way.

“There will be newly hatched chickens next to the garden and when you think that birds came from dinosaurs you can absolutely see the shape of a dinosaur when you look at them. The chickens are the perfect thing to have alongside the Jurassic garden.”

The festival aims to be a celebration of horticulture, art and nature and is plugging the gap in the years between Barnaby Festivals, which happen every other year.

Temporary gardens will be created around the town and students will create art installations around the town hall pillars, among a host of other events.

Jon said: “It will be fantastic to see the town come alive with colourful gardens and for the community to come together to make it happen.”

The festival is from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21. For more information go to macclesfieldgardenfestival.co.uk