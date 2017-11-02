Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors have ordered a developer to go back to the drawing board over its plans to build 32 new homes off the back of a cul-de-sac.

Eccleston Homes Ltd wants to build the small estate on land off Moss Lane, Macclesfield, with access through Moss Chase.

The development would link onto land earmarked for the South Macclesfield Development Area (SMDA), a masterplan for 950 homes, a primary school, supermarket and link road.

Residents complained about the ‘unacceptable’ layout and ‘oppressive’ density of the development, as well as the increased volume of traffic and fears over additional parking problems.

The biggest bug bear was that access to the development would be through Moss Chase, a cul-de-sac, from Moss Lane.

Despite the concerns council planning officers backed the scheme and recommended it for approval.

But the northern planning committee disagreed and deferred the decision, ordering planners and developers to look again at alternative access via Moss Lane, parking arrangements, and the layout and spread of the proposed affordable homes.

Ward councillor Laura Jeuda spoke on behalf of residents and said: “While we welcome new homes and especially the 30 percent affordable homes, there are many concerns about the development.

“The main issue is road safety.

“It is unsuitable that Moss Chase is the route in and out.

“This will increase traffic on Moss Lane which is already a busy road especially in morning an evening. Residents are understandably anxious.

“The highways report doesn’t address narrowness of Moss Chase. On evenings cars parked on pavements and corners which is hazardous.

“The claim that the site is a sustainable location which would result in residents walking and using public transports, reducing the reliance on private car ownership, is frankly unrealistic.”

The committee also heard that residents had gone as far as to suggest an alternative access to the new estate from Moss Lane than through Moss Chase.

But John Matthews, design manager for Eccleston Homes Ltd, said they didn’t own the alternative land.

Meanwhile Coun Nick Mannion called for the layout of affordable housing to be spread it across the development.