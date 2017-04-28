Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield MP David Rutley has confirmed he will be running for his seat in the forthcoming election.

The Conservative will be defending a majority of 14,811 votes he clocked up when he was elected in 2015.

He said: “It has been a great honour to represent Macclesfield as the local MP for nearly seven years. I am pleased to stand again as a candidate in this election, as I want to help Theresa May provide the strong and stable leadership that the United Kingdom needs as we withdraw from the EU and work to build on the economic progress we have made together in and around Macclesfield and across the country.

Labour, the Lib Dems, UKIP and the Green party are yet to announce who will be standing against him.

For voters in Chelford and Nether Alderley, they will be selecting a new member of parliament for the Tatton constituency after serving MP and former Chancellor George Osborne’s announcement that he is to step down.

Mr Osborne, who lives in Rainow, has taken up a job as editor of the London Evening Standard.

Last year’s proposals to change Cheshire’s Parliamentary boundaries will not be implemented before the election, which will take place on June 8.

Cheshire East Council is calling on people to ensure they don’t lose their voice on voting day.

Polling cards will be posted to registered electors in the coming weeks.

If you have not received your polling card by May 16, you should contact the council to ensure you are registered. If you are not already registered you can register to vote via the government’s Gov.UK website at: www.gov.uk/registertovote .

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, May 22.

Cheshire East Council’s acting chief executive Kath O’Dwyer, who is the returning officer for elections in the borough, said: “Casting your vote is the lifeblood of a healthy democracy – and you can’t vote if you aren’t registered.

“It is really important that people don’t miss out on the opportunity to vote and thus have a voice on the local, national and international issues that affect the lives of us all.

“Voting gives you a say on the sort of parliamentary representation and national government that will form to make decisions that will shape our future here in Cheshire East and indeed across the nation. If you haven’t got a vote, you haven’t got a voice.

“So, I would urge everyone of voting age to take just a few minutes to ensure that they are registered to vote.

“Anyone looking for more information will likely find the answer to their questions at: www.yourvotematters.co.uk and they can get in touch with the team here at Cheshire East Council, if they have any further queries.”