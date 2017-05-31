Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"It has been a great honour to represent Macclesfield and actively work for local residents over the last seven years.

I am pleased to stand again as a candidate in this election to campaign for strong and stable leadership with Theresa May, as we withdraw from the EU and work to build on the economic progress we have made together locally and across the country.

In Macclesfield, we have seen positive economic growth with unemployment falling by 45 per cent since 2010. AstraZeneca’s recent investments of around £200 million in its Macclesfield site have been welcome news. There is more to be done in realising our local economic potential and in improving the town centre. That’s why I will continue to work with Cheshire East Council to ensure that the planned new cinema and leisure-led scheme is delivered in 2018.

I campaigned successfully with many local residents to safeguard A&E services in Macclesfield Hospital at the end of last year. With our ageing population, I am working hard for more joined-up health and social services. I am pleased that the Conservative manifesto plans to increase school funding by £4 billion by 2022 and ensure that no school will have its budget cut in cash terms, following my strong support of campaigns on the proposed national funding formula.

Our local communities are a clear priority. I am committed to tackling traffic congestion in Poynton by ensuring that the Poynton Relief Road is delivered as planned and working to mitigate the impact of increased traffic that is forecast in Disley. I actively campaign to protect our green belt and champion the rollout of superfast broadband to rural villages.

I am now seeking your support to carry on this important work for the people of Macclesfield and surrounding communities in the next Parliament."