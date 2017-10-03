Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A daughter has failed in her bid to get stiffer sentences for two workers who abused her mother at a care home.

Pedro Dias and Piotre Ciecielowski were roundly condemned after the Express revealed last week how they had been spared jail after abusing a 95-year-old blind woman who had dementia.

Following the sentencing, her daughter Lynne Nuttall had called on the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) to review the sentences.

A petition by Joanne Roper from Macclesfield via www.change.org also called for tougher sentences and was supported by almost 2,000 people.

However, the AGO says it can only review certain offences and not the offence Dias and Ciecielowski were convicted of, ill-treatment while working as a care worker.

Ms Nuttall’s calls came as both Dias and Ciecielowski told the Express they were sorry for their actions and Dias revealed they have been threatened in the street by outraged members of the public.

The family has also released shocking footage showing the extent of the abuse the elderly victim was subjected to.

Ms Nuttall said: “My family and I am sure your readers will be outraged by this decision by the Attorney General’s Office which says that a review of an inappropriate sentence is only applicable in crimes such as rape, murder, child abuse etc.

“What does this say about a society where the physical, verbal abuse of 95 year old who is blind, wheelchair bound, suffers from dementia, frail, confused and totally dependent, is considered a ‘lesser’ crime.”

Dias and Ciecielowski were both sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for two years and 250 hours unpaid work.

Ms Nuttall said the sentence was ‘too lenient’ and wants Dias and Ciecielowski behind bars.

She said: “When you watch the video they seemed very comfortable with how they were acting. They must pay for that and that means prison.

“The support from Express readers has been incredible. I don’t want these young men physically hurt. I just want justice.”

A spokesperson for the AGO said: “Although the Law Officers have the power to ask the Court of Appeal to review certain sentences which appear to be unduly lenient, this power only applies to sentences imposed for a limited number of offences which are specified in legislation.

“The offence for which Pedro Dias and Piotre Ciecielowski were sentenced is not an offence to which the scheme applies. It is therefore not possible for the Law Officers to refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal for review.”