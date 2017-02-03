Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage yob who caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to a car was caught out by its dash cam.

Lee Jack Johnson, 18, drunkenly jumped on the bonnet and roof of a Vauxhall Zafira while it was parked outside the owner’s house overnight.

But the mindless prank was captured by owner Tony Arden’s dash cam which turns on when it detects motion nearby.

Mr Arden discovered £200 worth of damage to the car then watched the tape in horror as he recognised the offender.

At Stockport magistrates’ court, Johnson, of Briarwood, Macclesfield, admitted criminal damage from the incident in November, last year, as well a charge of using threatening, abusive words or behaviour from an unrelated incident on October 29. Eileen Rogers, prosecuting, said: “On November 11 the owner found a dent in the bonnet of his car.

“He had last used the vehicle at 5.45pm the previous evening and said there was no damage. But in the morning he found dents in the bonnet.

“He checked his dash cam and it had picked up some movement and recorded someone from that night. It showed Johnson jumping onto the bonnet and running up on the roof of the car. He recognised him.”

The court heard that Johnson was arrested and told police that he was ‘drunk and not thinking straight’.

Mrs Rogers told magistrates that Johnson had been arrested during a dispute with his neighbour on October 29. She said: “At 8pm police were called to reports neighbours were abusing each other from their front gardens.

“Johnson had reportedly told the other male he would kick his head in and snap his jaw. Officers arrived and found Johnson’s mother trying to pull him back into the house but he was refusing to go.

“He then swore again at the neighbour, calling him ‘inbred’ and threatening to ‘take his head off’. Police warned him again to calm down and be quiet but Johnson continued to be verbally abusive and was taken into custody.

Anthony Gardener, defending, said he felt a low level community order was sufficient.

Johnson was given a one year community order for criminal damage, with four week curfew from 7pm to 7am and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days.

He must pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.