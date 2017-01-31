In Pictures: Phil 'The Power' Taylor at Tytherington School

In Pictures: Phil 'The Power' Taylor at Tytherington School

A school has hit the bullseye to help students with maths by launching a darts competition.

And who better to help the kids get up to speed on the sport than Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor, who headed to Tytherington School to offer coaching advice, and emphasise the role that darts can play in developing students’ quick fire calculation skills.

Headteacher Manny Botwe said: “We are delighted that Phil Taylor could join us to see the development of darts in the school. Anyone can play darts: it is cheap, develops youngsters ability to manage pressure, great for improving coordination, and is a great way to improve numeracy.

“It has been great to see students in all year groups competing and enjoying each other’s company.”

The school launched its inaugural darts open two weeks ago, with 100 students from across all years playing matches during lunchtime.

The tournament caught the attention of Sky Sports News and 16 times world champion Phil Taylor, who believe this to be one of the few competitions of its kind in the country.

Footage of the visit is expected to be televised this week.