A dad was granted his dying wish to take his children to Disneyland just weeks before he died.

Joel Green, 33, from Macclesfield, died on July 10 after a nine-month battle with cancer.

But his dream of making precious memories with his children – Travis, four, and Poppy, seven – came true thanks to an appeal in the Express, which funded the family trip just three weeks before he died. Joel’s partner, Maxie Remblance, from Bosley, set up the appeal to raise £5,500 towards the trip to Euro Disney.

She said: “I’m so glad we have those memories. He kept saying he was really grateful to everyone. His children were the most important thing to him and I’m so happy we could do this for him.”

The money funded a family trip for Joel’s children, partner Maxie and her mum Janet.

Maxie said Joel felt short of breath on the trip but did not let this spoil his fun, and went on all the rides with the children.

She said: “We had a fantastic time and would never have got there if it wasn’t for the appeal. Joel was amazing. He went on all the rides and refused to use a wheelchair. He was the only one who didn’t complain about his feet aching as we walked around.”

Joel, who worked as an estate agent in Bollington, was diagnosed with colon cancer in November last year, which also spread to his lungs and liver.

The fundraising appeal also enabled him to celebrate his 33rd birthday with his family on a barge on June 30 – and meet his TV hero David Tennant.

Joel’s health deteriorated on July 1, the day after returning from a camping trip with his kids, and he died on July 10 while being cared for at East Cheshire Hospice.

His mum, Anthea, who lives with Joel’s dad Stephen on Arlington Drive, said: “He couldn’t believe what people had done for him.

“It meant so much to him and it made his trip so special knowing that he was there after people got behind his appeal.

“He didn’t realise how loved he was. Everyone loved Joel.”

She added: “Joel was the nicest person you could wish to meet. We’ve been overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages we’ve had. He was a brilliant dad, it’s just so sad that this has happened.

“We can’t believe he’s gone. He was loved by everyone, such a kind-hearted gentleman. He could make a friend in an empty room.

“He was determined to go to Disneyland and make memories and was brave right until the end.

“We are so proud of him will miss him very much.”

Joel’s funeral is on July 28, at Macclesfield Crematorium, 2.40pm.

