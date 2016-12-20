Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad drowned after going into the sea when he became concerned about his children’s safety, an inquest heard.

Jason North, 42, of Macclesfield, died last year during a holiday in South Wales with his wife Rachel and their two children.

An inquest at Swansea Civic Centre heard Mr North entered the sea fully clothed because he was concerned about his children’s safety.

While his son and daughter – now aged 10 and 13 – were able to return to the shore, Mr North drowned before rescuers were able to reach him.

Sergeant Joy Lewis, of South Wales Police, told the inquest that the accident happened at Three Cliffs in Gower.

She said Mr North asked another man to hold on to his mobile phone and keys before heading into the water. He went shoulder deep and was then followed by the other man, who described powerful waves and a strong undercurrent.

Sgt Lewis said Mr North’s daughter managed to get out of the water and that Salome Selads, who was bodyboarding at the time, encouraged Mr North’s son to ride a wave towards the shore on his bodyboard.

But Miss Selads was forced to head to the shore herself when she too got into difficulties.

Sgt Lewis said: “She (Miss Selads) tried desperately to help him. He was heavy. He was weak. She was exhausted and treading water.

“Reluctantly she left Mr North. She said she would go back and get help for him, otherwise they would both die.”

She added that Miss Selads then returned to Mr North accompanied by two other rescuers, who brought him back using a surfboard.

Three doctors tried to resuscitate him but Mr North was pronounced dead by air ambulance paramedics.

The cause of death was given as drowning.

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, acting senior coroner for Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, Colin Phillips, said: “This is a tragic case involving a father trying to rescue his children and who got into difficulty himself.

“The family are extremely distressed by the circumstances of this sad death, and the parents of Mr North have written to all of the witnesses and everyone who tried to assist, thanking them for their efforts.”