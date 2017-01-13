Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crowdfunding project has been launched to replace the problematic skate rink at MAC Multi Activity Centre.

The roller skating floor at the youth centre suffered flood damage in September and cost the team valuable time and money to fix.

But when the centre was closed over Christmas and New Year the flood water came to the surface again and caused yet more damage.

The team have repaired it temporarily but Andy Brooks, co-director who founded the centre, says the problems are likely to happen again unless they can build a brand new floor.

Now customer Carrie Bower, who takes her daughter to the centre, has launched a crowdfunding page online to raise £10,000 for a replacement floor.

Carrie, 39, of Westminster Road, said: “It’s a fantastic community facility and with so many other projects and centres having to close down I did not want to see another place go. I’d seen other crowdfunding projects and thought this would be a great way of raising money.

“My daughter loves going there and we would hate to see it shut.”

The fund, which is currently at more than £1,500, will be added to a £10,000 grant the centre received from Cheshire East council.

The current concrete floor would be replaced with a specialist multi-use floor which would be better for skating and also allow the centre to run other activities such as yoga and dance.

Andy said: “Every extra bit of money helps as we have to spend about £350 a week on maintenance of the old skate floor and it’s hard to raise funds to buy a new floor.

“While we maintain the old floor it restricts our opening times as we need to do work and have the repairs dry before we can open. This means we work through the night sometimes.

“The new floor made by IceCourt is the best multi purpose skate floor available.

“Working up to 90 hours a week is hard so the new floor will make a massive difference.”

Go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/carrie -bower to donate.

The centre is holding a VIP launch for its new climbing wall on January 20.