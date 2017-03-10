Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sports club has launched an appeal to fund its new clubhouse.

Langley Cricket Club needs to raise up to £60,000 to build the modern extension which it says will help it open up more to the wider community.

It is hoped that building work, which also includes upgrading the clubhouse, a new bar, kitchen, machine store and disabled toilet, could start early next year.

But the club, which is run by volunteers, including Matt Stevens, junior head coach, and Barry Pattison, bar manager, has a turnover of about £10,000 and needs to raise a substantial sum to pay for it.

Among its fundraising ideas is its ‘Buy a Brick’ scheme where people can donate, with their name put on a plaque on the wall of the extension.

Mr Stevens said :“Our cricket club is volunteer-led, offering sporting and recreational opportunities for everyone. Every pound counts and will go a long way towards our project goal.

“Once complete, we will be able to offer our clubhouse and ground for use to the general community and we’ve already had interest from several local groups and individuals wanting to use our facilities.

“If anyone wants to get involved with the project by donating time, service or materials that would also be fantastic.”

To Buy a Brick make a minimum donation of £5 by searching for ‘Langley Cricket Club’ at www.gofundme.com . To offer any other help email langleycricketclub@hotmail.com.