A woman with 20 inch long hair is shaving it all off in memory of her tragic cousin.

Vicky Sayers will lop her locks in tribute to Joel Green , the Macclesfield dad of two who lost his battle with cancer in July.

The 30-year-old community nurse is shaving her head on September 30 and is hoping sponsors will help raise cash for East Cheshire Hospice where Joel spent his final days.

Vicky, of Merriden Road, Bollinbrook, said: “Joel was a kind and caring guy who definitely had a silly side and knew how to have fun. I have lots of happy memories of us growing up together but he was taken far too soon and unfortunately will never get to see his own children grow up.

“I have decided to do something a tad drastic and shave my head in memory of Joel to raise money for the East Cheshire Hospice.

“As far back as I can remember I have been ridiculously precious over my long hair - 20 inches - but things like this put life into perspective and for me it will grow back.

“Others have to live without hair for long periods of time and many cancer sufferers I have met - Joel included - have said it’s a really hard part of the disease to come to terms with.”

Vicky has pledged to donate her hair to Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children with cancer.

She added: “If you could donate as much or as little as you can I would be so grateful and I know Joel would too, even though he said “don’t do it, it won’t help your quest in finding a husband” - ha! Always thinking of others. I don’t have a target donation amount, I just want to raise as much money as I can for the hospice.”

Vicky won’t be alone when she braves the shave.

Her pals Alice and Lucy, who live in Oldham, will also be shaving their heads in memory of their friend Charley, who also lost her battle.

Vicky said: “Cancer affects us all; directly or indirectly and I want to stick two fingers up to it.

“We may not currently have a cure, so let’s try and help make the final days of people’s lives the best they can possibly be.”

To support Vicky’s efforts you can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vicky-sayers