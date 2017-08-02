Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron John Barton, 22, of Moss Lane, Macclesfield, admitted breaching the requirements of a community order for unpaid work he received for sexual assault by touching. He was sentenced to four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. He was also given a curfew for six weeks.

Santon Delacey-Sinclair, 50, of Blackden Walk, Wilmslow, admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting a victim of harassment in Macclesfield. He was jailed for 16 weeks.

Scott Jonathan Beard, 42, of no fixed abode, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was fined £70.

David Paul Fletcher, 53, of Stafford Walk, Macclesfield, admitted racially aggravated assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days and 120 hours unpaid work.

Catherine Glancy, 55, of Coleby Avenue, Nottingham, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour in Macclesfield. She was fined £65.

Timothy Simon Glancy, 45, of Sunny Bank Close, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was given a curfew for eight weeks. Court records show one of the victims was a police officer and there was a homophobic element to the offence.

Peter Edwards, 36, of Great King Street, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of drunk and disorderly behaviour. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Ryan Craig Cox, 24, of Norbury Way, Handforth, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Macclesfield. He was sentenced to four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. He was also given a curfew for four weeks and 10 days of a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Nicholas Anthony McGowan, 25, of Edenfield Close, Mobberley, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Macclesfield. He was given a curfew for 10 weeks and 10 days of a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Christopher Roy Downes, 53, of Norton Street, Macclesfield, admitted theft of two handbags from Marks and Spencer, theft of ladies clothes from Marks and Spencer, and breaching bail conditions by entering Marks and Spencer. He was jailed for 18 weeks.

Steven Evans, 29, of Portland Walk, Macclesfield, admitted theft of a bike. He was give a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £249 compensation.

Penny Rebecca Vaughan, 33, of Brown Street, Macclesfield, was found guilty after trial of failing to provide a specimen of blood. She was fined £180 and banned for 14 months.

Blu Paul William Parker, 26, of Elm Beds Road, Poynton, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath and failing to stop after an accident. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. He was given a curfew for 12 weeks and ordered to complete a Thinking Skills course.

Thomas Ronald Bradley, 37, of Delamere Drive, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of drug-driving and driving without a licence and insurance. He was bailed to be sentenced on August 2.

Benjamin Jacob Thomas, 20, of Bryn Drive, Macclesfield, admitted three charges of theft including a Playstation 4 controller, Pregablin tablets and a purse, and one charge of assault of a police constable. He was bailed for sentence on August 9.

Jordan Graham Thorley, 23, of Warwick Road, Macclesfield, was found guilty of assaulting a police officer. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £75 compensation.

Louise Amanda Whalley, 45, of Waldon Road, Macclesfield, admitted assault. She was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.