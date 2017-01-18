Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple who died within weeks of each other after 75 years of marriage have been buried together at the church where they wed.

Jim and Hilda Leach celebrated their special wedding anniversary on December 9, marking 75 years since they married with a special licence just before Jim went to war.

But days after their anniversary, on December 17, Jim died aged 101 at their home in Rushton Spencer.

Then on January 2, Hilda, who’d been with her beloved Jim since she was 22, also passed away, aged 98.

Their family say they had been unwell for some time with ailments relating to their age and died peacefully.

The couple, who had five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, were buried at a joint funeral at St Mary’s Church in Bosley, where they got married.

Daughter Anne Brooker said: “They were together for 75 years and mum said there was nothing to live for after dad died.

“Dad had seen everyone at the anniversary and said his goodbyes and it was his time to go, and when dad went it was time for mum to go too.

“It was a shock when mum went so quickly after losing dad but they kept going for each other.

“It was really emotional saying goodbye to both of them at the funeral. They got married in that church, their coffins were together at the service and they were buried together. They were together right until the end.”

Jim who was born in Whirley, was orphaned when he was just six years old so grew up with his uncle at a farm in Birtles. As a teenager he started work with another uncle in his haulage business, Sam Cooper and Sons.

He met Hilda, who grew up in Bosley and trained as a chiropodist, at a dance in Bosley. They were engaged for a year before he was conscripted to war in 1941 and they married quickly with a special licence.

After the war Jim set up his own haulage company transporting milk from farms in villages around Macclesfield to Stockport and then collecting corn from Macclesfield to take back to the farms.

Anne described both her parents as ‘determined’, and told how her mum bounced back to full health after contracting polio, despite being told by doctors that she wouldn’t walk again.

She said: “Mum and dad were both very determined. Family and community was very important to both of them. We’ll miss them very much.”