This beautiful garden will be opened up to the pubic for charity.

Jane and Brian Clarkson, who own Cloverbank Organic Farm, on Shellow Lane in North Rode, are inviting visitors over the weekend of August 5 and 6, from 11am until 4pm.

The garden – which was a finalist in the Daily Mail National Garden Competition – boasts a large pond with a bridge, surrounded by roses, dahlia, herbaceous, raised beds, and marginal and wetland planting.

There is also a wild flower area and remembrance garden.

Jane, who developed the garden in 2010, said: “Last year we made over £5,100. If anyone would like to donate a cake for the hospice to feed people at the event, we would gladly accept them.”

It’s part of the National Open Garden Scheme, which encourages people to open their private gardens to the public in aid of charity.

Entrance costs £5 for adults – children go free – with all proceeds going to charities supported by the National Garden Scheme.

East Cheshire Hospice will be providing tea, coffee and cakes on both days, with proceeds going to the hospice.

To donate a cake please drop by on the Friday afternoon, or before 10am on Saturday.