A controversial plan for a new housing estate at Macclesfield Rugby Club is to be debated by councillors.

The club, which plays at Priory Park, wants to sell some of its ground at Priory Lane and use the cash to fund a new 21st century clubhouse, which can offer function and conferencing facilities for the wider community, a new kitchen and a gym.

The original land and clubhouse will make way for 76 new homes and the existing pitches will be reorganised to allow the club to retain four, full-sized adult pitches - including an artificial pitch, and four small pitches for the mini and junior teams.

An application on behalf of Macclesfield Rugby Union Football Club and developer Jones Homes has been submitted by Emery Planning.

But the plans, which are due to go before Cheshire East Council’s Northern Planning Committee on April 5, have received a mixed response from residents.

Dozens of people have registered their support for the application on the council’s planning portal saying the improvements are vital to the club’s sustainability.

Dr Maclome Fox, from Macclesfield, said the new club house would help the council meet its housing supply shortage.

He said: “I believe that the proposed change of pitches and relocation of the clubhouse are a minimal change within the current site and will not pose any significant change to the nature of the area or make much impact on surrounding residents or buildings.

“The additional release of land for housing development would help to meet the local shortage of housing as expressed in the District Plan.”

However a number of residents have registered their objection, including members of Prestbury Amenity Society, who have objected to the plans as inappropriate development in the green belt and over development.

Commenting on the planning portal, Prestbury Amenity Society said: “[We] strongly object as we wish to respect the Village Design Statement. Grave concerns about over development of the area.

“[We have] concerns about close proximity of Fallibroome Academy, proposed King’s School, Macclesfield Leisure Centre, Macclesfield Rugby Club already busy traffic areas – threatens overall traffic problems at nearby junction.”