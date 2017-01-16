Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council chiefs have quashed rumours that it is to sell a town centre community centre.

But, Cheshire East has admitted it is considering its future management of the Senior Citizens Hall on Duke Street.

A spokesman said: “The future management arrangements for the Senior Citizens Hall in Macclesfield are currently being considered by Cheshire East Council.

“At present there are no plans to sell the Senior Citizens Hall building to any other organisation.

“Cheshire East Council is continually reviewing its assets and is always willing to have discussions with partners and stakeholders with a view to divesting assets where this may be of benefit to local community groups and to the council.

“Cheshire East have reviewed similar practices, resulting in the successful transfer of venues, which are now thriving under their new management arrangements and offering improved services and activities for the benefit local communities.”

The council-owned building is well used by different groups and organisations including Macclesfield Flower Club.