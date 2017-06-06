Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children are being offered free access to sports activities.

Macclesfield Town Council’s Street Sports programme will stage three sessions a week in three locations around the town for children aged seven to 16.

The pilot project will launch at Becks Lane Fields, Upton Priory, on Tuesdays, starting June 6, from 5-7pm, featuring football, hockey, basketball, rounders, cricket and more.

It will be followed by events at Banbury Close Playing Fields, Hurdsfield, on Wednesdays from 5-7pm and in South Park on Fridays from 5.30-7.30pm. If it is a success there are plans to roll it out across the year.

Pete Turner, clerk at Macclesfield Council said: “The activities will be led and supervised by appropriate sports professionals from Peak Active Sport who will work with the young people who come along and provide the support, equipment and enthusiasm to deliver the activities that the young people choose. This means that it will not just be football, there will be many more activities that can be delivered at each session, including hockey, basketball, rounders, cricket and much more.”