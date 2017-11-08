Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A plan to build 150 new homes on farmland in Poynton has been given the green light - despite strong local opposition.

Cheshire East Council’s Strategic Planning Board approved the scheme by Hourigan Connolly to develop 5.3 hectares at Sprink Farm on Dickens Lane.

The site, two similar sized fields divided by a fenced public footpath, will see a mixture of two to five bedroom properties, including townhouses, detached homes and apartments, with 30 per cent affordable homes.

There will be 1.5 hectares of public open space and a children’s play area, with access from Dickens Lane.

Poynton Town Council called for the scheme to be refused because of the increase in traffic and potential flood risk.

Ian Hollingworth, a councillor from Poynton Town Council, spoke out against the plans.

He said: “Feelings are running high because the proposals are for green belt to the east of Poynton. Residents’ main concern is the access onto a congested and dangerous road. It is very narrow, with pinch points, blind corners, an equestrian centre nearby, and kids use the route to go to school and there is no pavement. They have great misgivings. Highways safety is main reasons we recommend it for rejection but there are severe misgivings about impact of homes on infrastructure.”

Councillor Hollingworth said previous plans for the site were rejected in 1977.

He said: “Nothing has changed except the road has got busier.”

Coun Hollingworth said brownfield sites, which has previously been developed, should be the focus of housing developments rather than green belt.

He told the committee: “This is the wrong place at the wrong time to build these homes.

“We should hang our head in shame. There is a disused primary school, a brownfield site, that should be used first. We have raised this with senior members of the leadership several times.”

Despite his pleas, the committee followed officer recommendations and approved the scheme.

The site is one of three areas of Poynton in greenbelt earmarked for housing in the Local Plan.

The two other sites include 121 homes on land off Chester Road by developer Ainscough Strategic Land and 150 homes on land off Hazelbadge Road by Persimmon Homes.