Reality TV dating show Love Island is looking for single men and women to take part in the ITV show.

After a triumphant third series, which saw Kem and Amber crowned the champions, the hit show is returning to our screens in the summer - and it needs new contestants to fill the villa.

Hosted by Caroline Flack, the show sees ‘Islanders’ take up residence in a luxury villa in the hope of finding love.

But to stay on the island they’ll need to couple up with each other and win the hearts of the public.

The winning couple, as voted for by the public, will take home £100,000 and can choose to share it or take it all for themselves.

Last year Manchester’s Dom Lever found love with Jessica Shears in Mallorca and they moved in together and got engaged in September.

ITV2 say they are looking for “vibrant singles from across the UK” in search of a summer of love.

Applications are now open and anyone wishing to apply should head to itv.com/loveisland to complete an application.

Auditions are starting soon so we recommend getting your applications in now! Applications are open to all over the age of 18. Terms and conditions apply and can found at itv.com .