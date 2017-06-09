Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conservative David Rutley has won back his seat in Macclesfield - amid massive gains for Labour.

The Conservative retained the seat after winning 28,595 votes, while Labour's Neil Puttick clocked up 19,987.

It means Mr Rutley's majority has plummeted from 14,811 to 8,608 votes.

Mr Rutley said the election, which has seen significant losses for his party nationally, had been 'momentous'.

But he pledged to make local issues such as the town centre regeneration, Poynton Relief Road and supporting rural communities his priorities.

Mr Rutley said: "We fought a long and hard campaign and we got a lot of support on the doorstep.

"We have actually increased out vote on 2015, but it is clear that people want local issues such as the town centre redevelopment tackled.

"I am absolutely committed to ensure I support the people of Macclesfield."

Richard Flowers (Lib Dem), got 2,350, James Booth (Greens), got 1,213 and Mark Johnson (independent), 1,162.

For voters in Chelford and Nether Alderley, they selected a new member of parliament for the Tatton constituency.

Esther McVey (Conservative) picked up 28,764 votes, ahead of

Quentin Abel (independent), 920, Nigel Hennerley (Greens), 1,024, Sam Rushworth (Labour), 13,977, and Gareth Wilson (Lib Dem), 4,431.

Esther McVey paid tribute to her campaign team and her rivals for a ‘fair fight’.

She promised to be an active local MP for Tatton.

For a full reaction see next week's Macclesfield Express.