Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity which supports the homeless took time out to deliver some very important Christmas presents.

Volunteers from the Richmond Fellowship spent the day handing out Christmas hampers to 27 Maxonians who are homeless, filled with goodies and treats to ensure they too have something to bring a smile to their face on Christmas day.

Lindsey Evans, service manager at the Fellowship, said the recipients were ‘overwhelmed’ by the donations.

She said: “It was really wonderful.

“We have 27 people in Macclesfield who received the hampers and they were overwhelmed and so thankful that so many people had given up their time and energy to help them.

“There were around 20 to 30 items in each hamper and they were really nice things that people had donated.”

The hampers were filled thanks to generous donations from the community and businesses.

The festive drive was organised by homeless charity The Richmond Fellowship and Hampers of Hope, which offers support and temporary accommodation to those struggling.

Formerly a mental health charity, The Richmond Fellowship became a homeless provider earlier this year.

Hampers of Hope works all year round, supporting those falling on hard times financially.

The Christian charity works across the region, helping those in Knutsford, Prestbury, Mobberley and Macclesfield.

Cristel Berridge, chief executive, founded the charity in 2006 and says this has been a record breaking year, handing 450 Christmas hampers out this year.

She said: “In our first year we handed out 100 Christmas hampers but as people and groups have heard about us, our support has been required more and more each year.”

Cristel says the hampers are extremely important, especially at this time of year, when those who are struggling the most can feel the most isolated.

She said: “People need hope and those who receive one of our hampers are the people that need it most; the people who may have lost a little bit of that.

“For them to receive something from the community at large, freely given, it gives them that help that they need at this time of year.”