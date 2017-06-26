Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of carers on a mission to raise awareness of dementia took their campaign to the streets where they carried a mile-long scarf around the town.

Dozens of volunteers from across the country helped knit squares for the challenge, which was set by pals Jean Atherton, Pam Jagger and Gill Lancaster. The threesome, who are all members of the Golden Memories group for people with Alzheimer’s and their carers, came up with the idea as part of the annual ‘Walk a mile in my shoes’ campaign, which raises awareness of dementia and the devastating impact it has on patients and their families.

They collected more than 7,000 knitted squares which were sewn together and, together with other members of the group, walked a mile from Tytherington Family Worship Church to Tytherington Golf Club and back.

Jean, from Tytherington and whose husband has Alzheimer’s, said: “The campaign is about raising awareness not funds.

“You see all this wonderful fundraising for the victims in Manchester and most recently, the fire in London, but that is all reactive to these terrible events.

“We want to be proactive, we want to raise awareness and let people know that they are not alone.

“This is the illness of the decade. We must learn to help ourselves locally and raise awareness.”

The trio launched a campaign in the Express earlier this year to appeal for volunteers to donate knitted squares to the project. Jean added: “We are absolutely thrilled at the response. It’s gone ballistic. We’ve had so many people sending us squares. It’s so lovely because for every square that’s been knitted, someone has thought about this terrible illness.

“It’s really knitted the community together.”

The scarf will be turned into blankets and given to charities.

The group have also been supported by a number of businesses including Macclesfield’s branches of Nationwide and Wickes, and Notcutts Garden Centre in Woodford.

The Golden Memories Group was set up by Pam Jagger, from Prestbury, and is attended by Gill Lancaster, whose husband has dementia.

The group, based at Tytherington Family Worship Church, provides a vital social network for people caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia.