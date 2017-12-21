Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The cinema scheme proposed for Macclesfield town centre will have no new parking spaces.

Building the new cinema and restaurant scheme on the Churchill Way car park will mean its 275 spaces will be lost.

Bosses from Ask Real Estate, which is behind the scheme, have said there will be no new parking to accompany the leisure development.

An Express reader who wanted to remain anonymous raised concerns about the lack of parking, stating: “I am particularly incensed at the lack of consideration for the elderly and disabled, for whom an extra 400 metres walking distance from the nearest car park could make the town centre inaccessible.

“No consideration has been given to the fact that the development is intended to bring in additional visitors to the town centre, and therefore additional parking will be required.”

But bosses from Ask say they made the decision after carrying out a parking survey. The survey concluded that existing car parks can accommodate the loss of the 275 car parking spaces at Churchill Way.

They state: “A car parking survey was undertaken by Curtins from the hours of 7am to midnight over a seven day period from Monday, June 19, 2017 to Sunday, June 25, 2017, including a Treacle Market Sunday to assess the loss of the existing 275 space car park at Churchill Way.

“The existing car parks in Macclesfield provide up to 2,000 car parking spaces and it was agreed with Cheshire East Council that the Car Parking Survey would cover eight of these car parks which are all within 400m of the town centre and have 50 or more car parking spaces.

“There is approximately 1,590 car parking spaces available at the eight alternative car parks surveyed plus off-street car parking within 400 metres walk of the town centre.

“The Car Parking Survey concluded that an average of 599 car parking spaces are available in the town centre throughout the week and an average of 882 spaces available at weekends across town centre car parks.”