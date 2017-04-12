Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The council has suspended its chief executive following concerns over officer conduct.

Mike Suarez, who took over the role at Cheshire East Council four years ago, was suspended following a meeting of the investigation and disciplinary committee.

A statement issued by Cheshire East Council said Mr Suarez will be suspended while an independent investigation is undertaken.

Councillor Howard Murray, chair of the investigation and disciplinary committee, said: “We would stress that suspension is a neutral act taken in the interests of both the council and chief executive.

“It is important that this investigation is undertaken objectively and therefore it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this stage.”