An exhibition aims to recreate the cramped and putrid conditions of trenches used by Macclesfield soldiers during the First World War.

The exhibition is a collaboration between Trevor Druce, from the Macclesfield War Graves project, former soldier Walter Freudenau, who has first hand experience of trench life, and Incubation Arts, a charity set up to bring an arts and cultural centre to Macclesfield.

It is part of the ongoing project ‘Aftermath100’, which was created to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice.

Julie Hamer, creative director of Incubation Arts, is urging residents to visit the exhibition, which was officially opened at the weekend and is a fantastic way to appreciate what many Macclesfield soldiers endured.

She said: “The main feature which is an incredibly moving recreation of a First World War trench with several original artifacts including a stretcher, and a pair of wooden crutches.

“To add to the experience, there is an opportunity to sample the smells of the types of gases used as chemical weapons during battle, including chlorine, phosgene, and mustard.

“The exhibition is an amazing piece of work and we have had some fantastic feedback from our many visitors, including one person’s view that the trench exhibition is ‘better than the Imperial War Museum’, which is brilliant for us all to know.”

The exhibition also includes art work, photography, poetry and posters relating to the Great War, as well as a tribute to the ‘Wipers Times’, a trench magazine that was published by British soldiers fighting in the Ypres Salient during the First World War. A sergeant who had been a printer salvaged an abandoned printer and organised the paper which became a hugely popular part of life in the trenches.

The Aftermath 100 project also included an exhibition during the Christmas Tree Festival, at United Reformed Church, where Trevor decorated a dead tree with the names of each soldier who lost their lives in conflict, with two saplings representing new life.

The trench exhibition, located on the ground floor of Churchill Way Chambers, on Churchill Way, is open from Wednesday until Saturday, from 11am until 4pm, and during the Treacle Market, on Sunday, January 28. The exhibition runs until February 17.