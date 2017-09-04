Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after the severed head of a deer was found in a skip.

Staff at Poynton tip investigated after they noticed antlers poking through a plastic bin bag.

They found a severed deer’s head with half a rib cage down to the bone.

A second bag contained guts, intestines and a heart.

The gruesome discovery was made on Wednesday, August 23.

PC Richard Walker said it is likely to be a result of poaching.

He said: “The antlers broke through the plastic giving the game away that this was not your above board tip trip.

“It is well known criminal gangs often travel county to county and the length and breadth of the country looking for deer to poach.

“These gangs are pretty ruthless and are often engaged in other serious criminal activities.

“Venison is an expensive meat, but if you are thinking you can get a bargain by buying it in unusual circumstances, you are not only purchasing illegal, unregulated meat from an unlicensed trader but you are putting yourself and your family’s health at risk – the meat could be contaminated.

“They don’t care which deer they kill.

“It could be a stag or master bull - they’re not bothered as long as they come away with something at the end of the night.

“If stags or master bulls are killed then obviously there are serious repercussions for future breeding in the herd. We need the public to be our eyes and ears and report anything suspicious to the police.”

It is believed the bags were dumped at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, August 23.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who can identify the man in the CCTV image or if they have any information that will help police with their investigation should contact PC Richard Walker (Rural & Wildlife Crime Officer) at Macclesfield Local Policing Unit on 101.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.