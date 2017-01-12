Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The A537 Cat and Fiddle has been closed due to ice.

Drivers are being encouraged to find alternative routes following Cheshire Police's decision to close the road.

The road, which runs from Macclesfield to Buxton, is expected to be closed until at least 9am tomorrow (Friday, January 13).

A yellow weather warning - which advises the public and emergency responders of severe or hazardous weather - is currently in place for the North West of England, including Macclesfield.

The chief forecaster for the Met Office originally put out the warning for Scotland and Northern Ireland, but has extended it to the North West today.

He said: "A cold northwesterly airstream will extend southeastwards across the warning areas on Thursday bringing occasional snow showers. Around 2 cm of snow is possible even to low levels in places. 5-10 cm is possible on high ground above about 200m."

Rain across Macclesfield today is expected to turn to sleet and snow from about 3pm onwards.

Snow is expected to continue through the night, with thundery snow showers around 9pm.

There will also be strong gales with icy conditions for many. Temperatures may not drop below freezing, but it will feel like it's -5degrees.

On Friday further sleet and snow showers are expected, and it will continue to feel bitterly cold until Sunday.

Both Friday afternoon and Saturday are currently forecast to be bright and clear for most of the day.