Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Carers have launched an ambitious project to knit a mile-long scarf to raise awareness of dementia.

The group are appealing for help to create 10,650 individual squares which will be pinned together for the annual ‘Walk a mile in my shoes’ campaign on June 18.

The scarf will then be turned into blankets and given to charities.

The idea comes a group of carers in Macclesfield who want to make people aware of dementia and the devastating impact it has.

One of those leading the march is Jean Atherton, whose husband was diagnosed with Altzheimer’s seven years ago.

She said: “Last year we had a successful charity mile-long walk in Tytherington. This time we want to combine it with a ‘knit-a-mile’ campaign.

“We are asking people to knit individual squares of 6x6 inches. We need a lot, 10,650 in fact. They will be pinned together and unravelled as we walk the mile.

“Afterwards we will reused those squares and turn them into blankets.

“The campaign is about raising awareness not funds. There’s lot of people out there that can’t self-help, so having a social network is vital.

“It is now fully accepted that Alzheimer’s and Dementia affects most families and there are many who suffer in silence leaving them to become isolated and afraid with no-one to turn to.

“Dementia can be invisible in that symptoms cannot always be seen.”

The campaign is also being run by Pam Jagger, from Prestbury, who set up the Golden Memories group for people with the condition at Tytherington Family Worship Church, and Gill Lancaster, whose husband also has dementia.

While it may appear a tall order Jean, from Tytherington, says some knitters are feverishly crafting away.

She said: “We have one lady who has done 40 and plans to 100 on her own.

“For practiced knitters they can put together a 6x6 square easily in an evening.

“But every square helps.

“You can also dedicate your square to someone you love who suffers from dementia.”

The group have been supported by a number of businesses including Macclesfield’s branches of Nationwide and Wicks, and Notcutts Garden Centre in Woodford.

The walk sets off from Tytherington Family Worship Church at 2pm and travels to Tytherington Golf Club and then back.

If you are able to knit some squares for the challenge, call Jean on 07974 474229 or email jeanannatherton@btinternet.com.