Residents are being warned that the darker nights will lead to more criminal activity.

PC Ric Walker said there has been a 'noticeable crime trend of vehicle crime' and urges drivers to lock their cars and keep all items out of sight.

They are also looking for information relating to a blue Ford Galaxy, which police say is known to use false number plates.

PC Ric Walker said: "A blue Ford Galaxy has been identified and is of interest to ourselves. It is known to use varying false plates.

"If you see such a vehicle acting suspicious please call 101.

"Again please report any suspicious activity, remember you are our eyes and ears, so thank you."

He added: "Unfortunately criminals use the darkness as a cloak to commit crime.

"So remember to stop the seasonal peak of thefts, we are urging people to leave lights on, lock windows and doors and make sure it looks like someone is home even if the house is unoccupied.



"There has been a noticeable crime trend of vehicle crime recently, theft from vehicles. Again lock up vehicles, double check and leave all of items out of sight.



"A recent offender has been identified and arrested targeting rural areas and car parks, but will not be the only criminal committing such acts."



Anyone with any information is urged to contact the police on 101.