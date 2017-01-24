Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Candidates will battle it out to become councillors in a by-election.

Vacancies have opened up for a new borough councillor on Cheshire East Council, and two town councillors on Bollington Town Council.

Former Conservative councillor Jon Weston resigned as the Bollington representative of Cheshire East after the council decided to axe free school buses in the town, a move he campaigned against on safety grounds.

Coun Weston will continue to sit on Bollington Town Council, however the resignation of his wife, coun Helen Weston, and fellow councillor Tom Mayers, has resulted in two vacant seats for the council’s Central Ward.

Elections for all posts will take place on Thursday, February 16.

The candidates for borough councillor are Liberal Democrat Sam Al-Hamdani, Conservative Philip Bolton, James Nicholas representing Bollington First, Richard Purslow for the Green Party and Rob Vernon for Labour.

Sam Al-Hamdani is also standing for the borough seat, alongside independents Roland Edwards and Anthony Harrison, and Bernadette McKenna for the Conservatives. Go to gov.uk/register to register to vote before February 1.

More details on the candidates to follow.