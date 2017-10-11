Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners will be protesting outside Cheshire East’s council meeting next week over plans to axe some bus services and re-route others.

The council went out to consultation earlier this year about its plans to slash some subsidised services in the weekends and evenings with the aim of saving £1.6m.

Campaigners say the cuts will lead to isolation among the vulnerable , with the loss of Sunday services cutting off residents in places like Bollington and the Weston.

Carol Jones has been leading the campaign and travelling on buses across the borough to talk to people about the planned cuts.

She said: “Public transport is a very important aspect of life to those who can’t drive or have illnesses that necessitate using bus travel. It is also a lifeline to the elderly, going into town to socialise, doctors and hospital appointments.”

The campaigners will be outside Macclesfield Town Hall from 9.30am until 1pm before attending the meeting at 2pm.

The meeting of the full council is open to the public and takes place on Thursday October 19 in the Assembly Room at Macclesfield Town Hall at 2pm.