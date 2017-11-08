Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Angry residents lined up to vent their fury at Cheshire East Council at Thursday’s full council meeting, with one branding it the ‘most shambolic, most corrupt council in the United Kingdom’.

The public gallery at Macclesfield Town Hall for the meeting – many of

them campaigning against the proposed bus cuts.

Altogether 15 residents took advantage of a public speaking session at the full council meeting at Macclesfield Town Hall on Thursday, October 19.

Among them was Rob Vernon, of the Macclesfield Labour Party, who was applauded by the public gallery when he asked ‘is it not time that this cabinet of chaos really put residents first and resigned?’

Speaking at the meeting, he said: “This is most shambolic, most corrupt council in the United Kingdom.

“It is clear to the majority of residents across Cheshire East this council, and its Conservative leadership, has rode roughshod over our communities for far too long.”

Another resident questioned the council’s priorities relating to the recent publication of a council newsletter.

He said: “One of the reasons given by the leader [for cutting bus services] was ‘effective use of the public purse’...as if local bus services are not an effective use of the public money of course they are.

“When I heard the excuse, effective use of the public purse, it just so happened on the very same day I received this [the council’ magazine, The Voice] through my letter box as did many other residents.”

Labour councillors also called for a ‘Cabinet of Unity’, suggesting a new cabinet should be

formed with members of the Labour Group, Independents, and Conservative Councillors.

The call came after the police revealed the council is subject to three ongoing investigations.

But Council leader Rachel Bailey hit back at criticism saying it is dealing with matters ‘openly and transparently’.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Bailey said: “This Conservative-led council is reaching to the back of the cupboard and it is dealing with matters openly and transparently.

“Indeed we have additional resource in audit, not because the team is failing but because the team is getting on with the job of looking at issues as and when they arrive, and the latest three police investigations were referred by this council following audit work.

“If those matters had been found and not been dealt with I would have sympathy with your comments, but actually what this Conservative group is doing is being responsible.”

The council leader also confirmed that an independent investigation is to be held into the culture and ‘ongoing perception of issues relating to bullying and harassment’ at the council. She announced the review would be conducted by the Local Government Association.

She said: “The work of this council to engage with staff and give opportunity with regard to bullying in the last six months has been second to none. When I became leader I put on record then that our staff are the jewel in the crown.”

Speech was drowned out

A Labour councillor has criticised members of the opposition for deliberately drowning out his speech during a full council meeting.

Councillor Steve Carter, who represents Hurdsfield, was speaking during the debate on plans to change the authority’s constitution at Thursday’s meeting of the full council.

But he says he was ‘drowned out’ by slow clapping from tory councillors.

After the meeting, Coun Carter said it was ‘the worst behaviour I have witnessed’.

He said: “I was making the point that the council would not be lurching from crisis to crisis if we had a constitution which allowed for transparency, scrutiny and accountability.

“The Conservatives did not like this, they believe they have a divine right to rule and will not listen to anyone else’s view.

“I’ve been in local politics for twenty years and this indeed was the worst behaviour I have witnessed. I stood up and told them what everyone outside is saying.

“They will never stop me doing this.”