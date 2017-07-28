Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents and businesses in Tytherington are preparing themselves for ‘10 days of chaos’ when a key section of the Silk Road will close.

National Grid is to shut off part of the road from Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 13, in order to paint and carry out repair work to electricity pylons along the route.

The Silk Road will be completely closed from the roundabout at Bollington Road to the roundabout at Hulley Road, with drivers redirected along Manchester Road and London Road.

The extra traffic is expected to cause huge problems for residents and businesses along the diversion route.

It’s a double whammy of misery for Milly Bowers, 24, who works at Lindsay Howard hairdressers at Tytherington Shopping Centre, Brocklehurst Way.

She said: “I live on Beech Lane, which will be chocka with traffic, more than usual. It’s going to be 10 days of chaos. I will probably have to abandon the car and walk. I imagine quite a few will. Then there’s the impact on other staff and customers at the salon. It’s not good.”

Nicki Komorowski, 56, who owns Quality Dry Cleaners – which celebrates its 50th birthday this year – is expecting a big impact.

She said: “It’s going to be horrific. Drivers will inevitably try and avoid the lights at Brocklehurst Way and Manchester Road by going down Marlborough Drive, Rugby Drive and Tytherington Drive. It will be rammed in all directions.

“The only silver lining is that all that queuing traffic will get to learn where we are, as we’re tucked away behind the shopping centre.”

Peter Mitchell, 69, who lives off Dorchester Way, said: “While it’s necessary, it’ll be bad for commuters and those living along the diversion.”

The work is part of a £8m project to replace 50-year-old overhead power lines that run between Macclesfield and Bredbury, in Stockport. Express readers reacted on our Facebook page. Dave Hayhurst said: “(The) town came to a standstill when they shut one lane to cut the grass verges a few weeks ago. Think I’ll stay indoors.”

Jon Daly said: “Ridiculous. Why not work at night? It’s not like they don’t have access to electricity for lights.”

Philip Heathcote said: “Can’t wait. Love sitting in traffic.”

Meanwhile, Dan Mayers urged people to walk the Middlewood Way instead.

A number of roads are expected to be affected as a result of the works by the National Grid.

As well as the Silk Road closure, Clarke Lane in Bollington will also be closed.

It will be shut from the junction at Bollington Road to the junction at Mode Hill Farm, from Monday, July 31, until August 24.

There will also be two-way traffic signals on London Road, near Butley Hey, on August 4 for an overhead electrical pole to be refurbished.

Other upcoming roadworks include: From Monday, July 31, until Friday, August 11, there will be a road closure and two-way signals at the junction of Spring Gardens and Beech Lane, Tytherington, for electrical works to be

carried out. From Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 13, there will be a lane closure along the Silk Road, at the A523 Ball Lane roundabout, Bollington, for the installation of a new Toucan crossing.

Over the weekend of July 15-16, two-way signals will be in place along Fence Avenue, Macclesfield, for United Utilities to replace an old lead pipe.

From Monday to Friday, August 7-11, there will be ‘some carriageway incursion’ for work on utility connections. From Thursday, August 24, until Wednesday, August 31, Hurdsfield Road in Macclesfield will be closed for resurfacing.

Residents in Rainow are bracing themselves for roadworks which will close the main route through the village.

Church Lane in Rainow will be closed from Monday, July 31, to Thursday, August 3, between the junction of Round Meadow and Smith Lane.

While the blockage will mean some significant detours for residents and

commuters, Cheshire East Council is undertaking the resurfacing work outside of peak times from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Ken Butler, a councillor for Rainow Parish Council, said the works were a mixed blessing.

He said: “On one hand you have to welcome improvements to the road, but on the other, it’s still going to be a pain.

“The council has been wise to limit the works to outside peak travel times, which will have less of an impact.”

Cheshire East Council highways department is promoting a diversion route which takes traffic via Buxton and the Cat and Fiddle. But Coun Butler said the quicker route is via Smith Lane.

The roadworks follow days of problems with a water leak on Church Lane near the junction with Smithy Lane, now being fixed by United Utilities.