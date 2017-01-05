Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men who tried to break into a shop in Macclesfield have been jailed.

Dean Stanway, 23, and Shaun Parry, 24, broke into two properties in Wilmslow, stealing a Porsche from an address on The Circuit, Wilmslow.

The pair then visited the Co-Op on Westmorland Close in Macclesfield on September 13, last year, where they tried to break in.

At Chester Crown Court Stanway, of Tuffley Road, Manchester, and Parry, from Sale Road, Manchester, both admitted two attempted burglaries and one burglary.

Parry also admitted possession of an offensive weapon, namely a still saw.

Stanway was jailed for 876 days, while Parry was jailed for three years and 10 months.