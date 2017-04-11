Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A builder has ‘ruined his life’ after being caught drug driving, a court heard.

Shaun Houghton, 39, was stopped by police in Sutton and found in possession of cannabis resin magistrates were told. A swipe test found he had the drug in his system while behind the wheel.

Houghton, of Balmoral Crescent, Macclesfield, admitted drug driving and possession of cannabis at Stockport magistrates’ court.

But the court heard that the conviction had ‘ruined his life’.

Sam Fixter, defending Houghton, said: “He may have been eligible for a police caution if I had represented him at the police station, rather than come to court.

“He is a builder and a father, and also coaches a junior football team.

“He had been at his partners and had a bad argument and driven the vehicle.

“It was a foolish thing to do and has ruined this gentleman’s life.”

During the hearing magistrates were told Houghton was pulled over by police on the A54 Bosley to Leek road on January 17 at 11.20pm.

Officers saw the vehicle ‘moving from side to side’, the court heard.

Houghton was fined £300 and banned from driving for 12 months.