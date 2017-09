Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A body has been found in a lake.

Police were called Poynton Park, on South Park drive, at around 3.45am early this morning (Friday, September 29) to reports that a body had been found in the lake.

Officers have cordorned off the scene at Poynton Lake and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances.

A 43-year-old man, from Wilmslow, has been arrested and is assisting officers with their enquiries.