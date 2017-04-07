Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Autographs by boy band New Hope Club are being sold on eBay to raise money for charity.

The crowds went wild when the pop rock trio, featuring Blake Richardson from Macclesfield, performed at the Christmas lights switch on. Hundreds of screaming fans attended with many camping out for hours.

And town bosses are hoping New Hope Club fever will strike again, this time for charity, after posting two framed photos and autographs from the boys on eBay.

Mayor Alift Harewood-Jones and her team took the chance to get Blake and bandmates George Smith and Reece Bibby to sign autographs before going on stage and they have been mounted into frames.

Money raised will go to the mayor’s charities Just Drop In which teaches life skills to young people and Live at Home which organises social events and a befriending service.

Coun Alift Harewood-Jones said: “I hope people will bid for the pictures. The girls went wild for the band when they came to Macclesfied. It’s fantastic to have some of our local talent doing so well.

“I can’t say I was a fan of myself before I saw them but I definitely caught the fever on the night.”

There are two seperate listings on eBay for the items.

Click here for the first listing, or here for the second listing.