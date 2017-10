Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A six year old boy was hit by a car on a residential street this morning.

Police were called to Dawson Road in Macclesfield just before 9am to reports of a collision.

Officers attended and found the incident involved a six year old boy and a brown Vauxhall Meriva.

Distressed residents were gathered at the scene this morning.

An ambulance attended and took the boy to Macclesfield Hospital as a precautionary measure. He is not believed to have suffered any serious injuries.