An experienced doorman who ‘poleaxed’ a customer with a single punch has avoided jail.

Part-time security worker Trevor Garrett, 40, launched a ferocious left hook at his victim after a disagreement outside a bar he was working at in Macclesfield town centre.

The force of the punch floored the victim and left him with a cut near his eye which needed six stitches.

At Chester Crown Court, Garrett, of Kent Walk, Macclesfield, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

Sentencing him to five months in prison, suspended for two years, Judge Roger Dutton told dad-of-three Garrett that the only reason he didn’t send him to custody was to spare his family.

Jayne Morris, prosecuting, told the court the assault happened around 8pm on May 29. She said: “The complainant spent the day with his girlfriend and visited several pubs and bars. His girlfriend became unwell and went outside for some air. After a short time he went to find her and asked a number of doormen if they had seen her. They gestured to the left. He found her hunched over and sat in a shop doorway.”

The court heard that the complainant began remonstrating with the door staff and swore at them.

Ms Morris said: “The next thing he knew he woke up on the ground and had to go to A&E with a cut to his eye that needed six stitches. There was so much bruising he couldn’t open his eye the next day.”

CCTV played in court showed the victim square up to Garrett before pushing him to the chest and Garrett throwing a punch.

Matthew Curtis, defending Garrett, who works as a tyre fitter, said: “There was only one punch and an element of provocation.

“This ended a 15 year unblemished career as a door supervisor.”

Garrett was also sentenced to 35 days rehabilitation activity and 60 days curfew.

Judge Roger Dutton said: “The whole point of your job was to defuse situations and prevent outbreaks of violence.

“The victim remonstrated with you and your colleagues and rather unwisely, after a frank exchanged of views, pushed you. But you then launched a left hook and poleaxed him to the ground. There was no reason for you to use such violence. It was nasty.

“The only reason I am suspending this sentence is to prevent your family from suffering.”