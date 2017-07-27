Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The bomb squad had to be called in when a quantity of historic ammunition was found in a garage in Wilmslow.

The stash was unearthed in a garage close to Browns Lane following a family death.

A 200 metre cordon has been put in place and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team will carry out a controlled explosion today.

Cheshire Police was also called to assist.

Inspector Andrew Blizzard, from Cheshire Police, said: “I would like to reassure local residents that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident and there is no risk to the public, although residents are advised that they may hear a large noise whilst this is carried out.

“It will be carried out in a safe location off Browns Lane, Wilmslow, and as a precautionary measure a 200 metre cordon will be in place.”