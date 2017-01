Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The body of a man has been found at a pub.

Police and paramedics were called to the Wagon and Horses pub in Eaton just after 7.50am on Tuesday, January 10.

It followed the report of a sudden death.

On arrival officers found the body of a man in his 40s.

Police said that the death is not believed to be suspicious.

Officers are preparing a file for the county coroner.

No one at the pub was available for comment.