The body of a man has been discovered in Hurdsfield this morning.

Police were called to a building on Charter Way, Hurdsfield, at 4.15am following a report of a sudden death.

On arrival officers found the body of a man.

A spokesman for the police said: “The death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”