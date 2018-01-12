Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Crewe Magistrates Court:

David Anthony Hunter, 37, of Stoneleigh Close, Macclesfield, has been given a 12 week suspended jail sentence after failing to carry out unpaid work as he was sentenced to following a conviction for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

William Bianchi, 48, of Duke Street, Alderley Edge, has been fined £220 for dropping a cigarette on Mill Street. The case was proved in his absence. He was also ordered to pay £130 costs.

Chloe Cannon, 28, of Bransdale Way, Macclesfield, admitted dropping a cigarette in the B and M car park in Macclesfield and has been fined £35. She must also pay £95 costs.

Kylie Louse Claxton, 34, of Adlington Road, Bollington, has been fined £35 for dropping a cigarette in Mill Street. She must also pay £160 costs.

Boyd Hassell, 60, of Pennine Court, Macclesfield, has been fined £220 for dropping a cigarette in Tesco car park. The case was proved in his absence. He must also pay £160 costs.

Micheal Johnson, 56, of Farndale Walk, Macclesfield, has been fined £220 for dropping a cigarette near to Macclesfield Town Hall. The case was proved in his absence. He must also pay £160 costs.

Natasha Frances Pye, 28, of Mooresbrooke Grove, Wilmslow, has been fined £35 for dropping a cigarette on Churchill Way in Macclesfield. She must also pay £160 costs.

Racheal Pye, 20, of Tarporley Walk, Wilmslow, was fined £60 after admitting dropping a cigarette on Churchill Way in Macclesfield. She must pay £160 costs.

Stephen Day, 45, of Beech Lane, Macclesfield, has been jailed for 26 weeks after admitting breaching a restraining order.

Anthony David Beard, 42, of Great king Street, Macclesfield, was jailed for 10 weeks for theft. Beard admitted stealing DVDs worth £69.93 from WHSmith and breaching supervision requirements for a previous offence.

Michael James Hart, 26, of Kendal Road, Macclesfield, was given a 21 day jail sentence, suspended for 12 months after admitting threatening police officers and failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

Cases heard at Stockport Magistrates Court:

Robert Josef Holmes, 34, Stamford Road, Macclesfield, has been found guilty of assault by beating and admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £100 compensation. He must also pay £400 costs. He was also ordered to carry out a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Adam Joseph Ridgeway, 26, of Jasmine Avenue, Macclesfield, has admitted two charges of assault by beating, two charges of criminal damage, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. He has been remanded on bail until January 17 for sentence.

Lee Costello, 39, of Pennine Court, Macclesfield, has been found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been ordered to carry out a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, carry out 40 hours of unpaid work. He was also given a restraining order from contacting the victim.

Mary Jennifer Walker, 70, of Wincle Lane, Sutton, has been fined £130 after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the alcohol limit. She was also ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs, and her driving licence was endorsed with 10 points.

Kieran Michael Rae, 23, of Warwick Close, Macclesfield, has admitted stealing two cans of alcohol from Sainsbury’s. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs.