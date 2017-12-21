Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard before Stockport Magistrates

Brian Andrew Maitland, 46, c/o Garden Street, Macclesfield, admitted failing to meet the requirements of a Sex Offender Treatment programme. He must carry out an additional 40 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £170 court costs.

Leon Stephen John Allen, 18, of East Park Road, Macclesfield, has been fined £40 and ordered to pay £80 costs after admitting possession of cocaine.

Jamie Lee Cleaver, 27, of Kennedy Avenue, Macclesfield, was fined £120 and must carry out a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting using threatening words or behaviour and criminal damage in Pizza Express. He must also pay £85 compensation and £85 costs.

Melissa Kennerley, 23, of Half Street, Macclesfield, was fined £130 after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place. She must also pay £115 costs.

Benjamin Jacob Thomas, 20, of Halt Street, Macclesfield, must carry out 95 hours of unpaid work after admitting theft from Tesco. He was also ordered to pay £170 costs.

Jordan Wisedale, 20, of Pembroke Road, Macclesfield, has been given a conditional discharge after admitting assault by beating and criminal damage. He must also pay £250 compensation.

Stephen Simpson, 41, of Manor Park Road, North Rode, has been given a conditional discharge for two charges of assault. He must pay £115 court costs.

Kayleigh Natalie Rutherford, 30, of Wiltshire Close, Macclesfield, admitted being responsible for a car which did not meet insurance requirements. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £130 costs.

Robert William Cooper, 63, of Park Lane, Poynton, has been given a 26 week suspended sentence for drink driving. Cooper - who was three times the legal drink drive limit and committed the offence while on bail - was disqualified for five years. He was also fined £200, ordered to pay £285 costs and must carry out a two year Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Carl Andrew Morgan, 37, of Ovenhouse Lane, Bollington, has been given a conditional discharge for assault. He must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Ryan Martin Mullaney, 32, of Nicholson Avenue, has been fined £50 for stealing wine from the Co-op. He must also pay £8.99 compensation and £115 court costs.

Simon Walmsley, 53, of Elmsway, Bollington, must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity requirement after he was found guilty of breaching a restraining order. He must also pay £200 compensation and £100 court costs.

Cases heard before Crewe Magistrates:

Craig Roy John Heywood, 43, of no fixed address, has been jailed for stealing a joint of Gammon worth £10 from the Aldi in Macclesfield. He was jailed for 16 weeks because the crime was committed during a period of suspended sentence in place. He also failed to comply with supervision requirements. Heywood was also ordered to pay £10.33 compensation.

Vincent James Smith, 51, of Warwick Close, Macclesfield, was given a conditional discharge after admitting the theft of a bike in Macclesfield. He was also ordered to pay £105 costs.

Anthony David Beard, 42, of Great King Street, Macclesfield, has been fined £143 for the theft of groceries from Poundland. He also failed to surrender to custody and to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison. He was also ordered to pay £115 costs.

Simon Mark Havard, 36, of Garden Close, Macclesfield, has been jailed for 20 weeks after breaching a restraining order. Havard had been given a 16-week suspended sentence on September 29 for harassment, but breached the order on two occasions by sending text messages.