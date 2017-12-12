Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard by Stockport Magistrates:

James Heaton, 62, of Delamere Drive, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening words or behaviour. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and must pay £105 costs.

Ryan Valentine, 27, of Gordonstoun Place, Blackburn, was found guilty, in his absence, of failing to stop at a stop sign in Macclesfield and failing to give information to the police. He was fined £770, his license was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months.

Peter Antony Barton, 23, of Parkgate Road, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of assault by beating and criminal damage. He must comply with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and carry out 40 hours of unpaid work. He was also given a restraining order and pay costs.

Ryan James Skerrit, 30, of Danes Square, Macclesfield, admitted drug driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £120. He must also pay £115 costs.

Jonathan Keith Markey, 44, of Chester Road, Poynton, admitted theft of alcohol worth £18 from Tesco and theft of alcohol worth £48 from the Balti Kitchen at Park Green. He was jailed for 24 weeks due to the fact the offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Lee Costello, 39, of Pennine Court, Macclesfield, was found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm. He has been bailed until December 20.