Andrew William Wallis, 31, of Somerton Road, Macclesfield, admitted drug driving on Holehouse Lane and driving without insurance. He was disqualified for three years, fined £250 and ordered to pay £115 costs.

Iaine Thomas Jones, 31, of Percyvale Street, Macclesfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Mill Street in Macclesfield, and resisting a constable in execution of their duty. He must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.