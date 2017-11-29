Cases heard before Stockport magistrates:
- Warren James Gilson, 26, of Beech Lane, Macclesfield, admitted stealing a pint of milk worth 69p from Smiths Dairies. He was sentenced to three weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, as the offence was committed while he was subject to a community order. He was also given a four month curfew.
- Joshua Peter Moss, 23, of Pembroke Road, Macclesfield, admitted possession of cannabis. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £70 court costs.
- Arik Ernest George Ross, 18, of Thornycroft Street, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £115 costs, and banned from driving for 12 months.
- Rachel Jackson, 38, of Hallefield Drive, Macclesfield, admitted failing to take a breath test when requested. She was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £170 court costs. She was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 29 months.
- Steven Harris, 32, of Silver Street, Bollington, admitted speeding in a large goods vehicle. He was fined £160 and his licence was endorsed with three points.
- Richard Kendall, 41, of Rainow Road, Macclesfield, admitted assault by beating. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £115 costs.
Andrew William Wallis, 31, of Somerton Road, Macclesfield, admitted drug driving on Holehouse Lane and driving without insurance. He was disqualified for three years, fined £250 and ordered to pay £115 costs.
Iaine Thomas Jones, 31, of Percyvale Street, Macclesfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Mill Street in Macclesfield, and resisting a constable in execution of their duty. He must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.
- Darren Eyres, 32, of Cumberland Street, Macclesfield, admitted failing to stop after his Renault Scenic was involved in an accident with a Volkswagen, and failing to provide his details. He was fined £330 and given five points on his license.
- Jason Whalley, 45, of Waldon Road, Macclesfield, admitted driving without insurance and failing to report an accident. He was fined £190 and ordered to pay £85 court costs.
- Stuart David Jones, 28, of Portland Walk, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening words or behaviour, which was racially aggregated and wilfully obstructing a PC. He was ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work and complete a rehabilitation activity requirement. He must pay £235 costs.
- Daniel Whitmore, 23,of Priory Lane, Macclesfield, admitted drug driving. He was fined £277 and disqualified from driving for 18 months.
- Jamie Lee Cleaver, 27, of Kennedy Avenue, Macclesfield, admitted destroying three glasses belonging to Pizza Express and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He will appear before Magistrates on December 5.
- Suzanne Margaret Caldwell, 53, of Great King Street, Macclesfield, admitted assaulting a police officer. She was given a conditional discharge.
Cases heard before Crewe magistrates:
- Adrian Christopher Leigh Marshall, 28, of Goathland Way, Macclesfield, admitted drug driving. He was fined £400 and must pay £200 court costs. He was also banned from driving for 12 months.
- Kelvin Alan Barsted, 29, c/o Arundel Close, Hurdsfield, admitted resisting a constable in execution of his duty at Macclesfield Hospital. He also admitted possession of cannabis and possession of a knife in a public place. He was given a 12 week suspended sentence and a four week curfew.
- Richard Adrian Challoner, 44, of Range Court, Macclesfield, admitted stealing two bottles of Baileys worth £38.98. He was given a 12 week curfew and ordered to pay £39.98 compensation and court costs.
- Craig Roy John Heywood, 43, c/o of Cumberland Street, Macclesfield, admitted stealing a bottle of Modelli Chianti red wine worth £7 from Sainsbury’s, resisting a constable in the execution of his duty and failing to comply with supervision requirements previously set by the court. He was ordered to pay £195 costs.